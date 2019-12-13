It was really just one of those album filler type songs that Three Dog Night did because they liked the songwriter.
“Our guitar player brought Hoyt (Axton) over to the studio and we heard him singing in his gravely baritone voice ‘Jerimiah was a bullfrog,’ and he was banging on his guitar,” said Danny Hutton, founder and lead singer of Three Dog Night during an interview Tuesday with the Post Register. “And I looked at the other guys and thought ‘Oh my god what is that?’”
Hutton said he wasn’t thrilled with the song but “we ended up doing the song because we loved Hoyt, he’s a great guy.” The album was released and two songs became hits. Then their record company said radio stations were calling up saying they were getting a big reaction to the “Joy to the World” song.
“We were just shocked,” Hutton said. “But 11 million records later, it was huge. I like the song now because the audience is so pleased to hear it. It’s not a song that in the old days I would have picked. … Whatever the audience wants. I get pleasure out of them liking it. It all works out great.”
Three Dog Night will perform in concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.idahofallsarts.org/three-dog-night.
Three Dog Night is working on five decades of performing with a string of 21 consecutive top 40 hit songs from 1969 to 1974. The band had a knack for picking less-known songs written by up-and-coming artists and making them their own. Hits such as “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” and “One,” pushed the band to stardom.
Hutton said the band has returned to the studio and is working on a new album of original material.
“We’re finishing our first album in 41 years,” he said. “I have a studio at the house. I bought the house from Alice Cooper up in Laurel Canyon in California where all the hippies either get loaded or die. It’s a pretty good little studio, old school.”
Hutton said the new music is not just a resurrection of ‘70s music.
“I wrote six of the songs. ... I’ve been listening to a lot of modern stuff and trying to thread that rope between keeping the band and keeping our sound but updating it and not losing who we are,” he said. “I really worked the kind of structure to stay away from doing the old cliches. If you have a good chorus and a melody then that’s everything. ... I think we’ve got that.”
Hutton said because the band has so many hit songs, it’s hard to squeeze in anything new in their concerts, but when they do, the results have been satisfying. He likes one song in particular.
“We didn’t know where to put the song (in the concert) because it’s so different,” he said. “It gets a better reaction than any song we do. I’m proud of it. It ends our new album.”
Hutton said even though the band has performed more than 2,200 shows in North America and Europe, including two Super Bowls, it hasn’t gotten old for him.
“I’ve been to all 50 states many many times,” he said. “I remember all the different places by the back door of the venue. … I’ve been doing this for 51 years with the band. It’s been great. I love what I’m doing.”