It’s a show positioning itself as the perfect Valentine’s Day date.
Broadway, TV and movie singer/songwriter Bryan Terrell Clark will perform a variety of pop songs, Broadway songs, Motown covers, some gospel and romantic favorites in concert at Brigham Young University-Idaho next month.
“We’re kind of lucky to have this Broadway crooner here on Valentine’s Day,” said Dale Hillier, BYU-Idaho Center Stage coordinator. “He’s one of the big names on Broadway.”
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Hart Auditorium on campus in Rexburg. Tickets are on sale now, $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for the public. No children younger than 6. Find tickets at www.byui.edu/center-stage/bryan-terrell-clark.
“It’s an opportunity for a husband to grab their wife and take her out for an evening of romantic music on a Friday night,” Hillier said. “It will probably feel like a private jazz club. Just piano arraignments and vocals.”
Clark made a name for himself with a pair of Broadway hits and has since had roles in movies and TV shows.
“He’s an incredible performer as you can well imagine,” Hillier said. “He played the role of Marvin Gaye in ‘Motown: The Musical.’ He played George Washington in ‘Hamilton.’ ”
In 2019, Clark appeared in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix mini series “When They See Us,” and “Queen Sugar” on OWN. He appears in “Cherish the Day” on OWN in 2020. He has also appeared in CBS’s “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Blue Bloods,” “Person of Interest,” “Unforgettable,” “CSI: NY” and “The Unit.” His other roles include NBC’s “The Mysteries of Laura,” Fox’s “Empire,” USA Network’s “Royal Pains” as well as BET’s “The New Edition Story” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.” In addition, Clark appeared in the film “Collateral Beauty,” released in 2016 by Warner Bros.
Two nights after his show in Rexburg, Clark is scheduled to perform in Sun Valley.
“Clark is the co-founder of inDEFINED, an initiative that inspires and teaches young people to use their voices to erase constrictive labels in our society,” according to his website.
Clark graduated from the Yale School of Drama and Temple University. He is a native of Baltimore, Maryland and currently lives in Los Angeles.