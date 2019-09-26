Television/Broadway star and music maker Kristin Chenoweth will take the stage at the Colonial Theater in October for “An Intimate Evening.”
Chenoweth has starred in dozens of Broadway musicals and several TV shows in the past decades winning an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies” in 2009 and a Tony Award in 1999 for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
She will perform at the Colonial Theater at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Tickets can be found at idahofallsarts.org/kristin-chenoweth.
Chenoweth’s latest album, “For The Girls” will hit the shelves today. This week she remarked on Twitter about her album release, “#ForTheGirls Countdown: 2 DAYS!! I am NOT CALM.”
She plans on performing “For The Girls” on Broadway this November at the Nederlander Theatre with eight shows. The album is a tribute to great female singers throughout history, such as Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire. Chenoweth has released more than six albums featuring a variety of music from Gospel to jazz to Broadway tunes.
Besides her Tony-winning performance in “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” Chenoweth made a name for herself playing Glinda in the Broadway play “Wicked” along with other Broadway shows. One New York Times critic called her “like a singing ray of sunshine,” in a recent performance of “My Love Letter To Broadway.”
Notable television roles include appearances in “The West Wing,” Disney’s “Descendants” and “The Muppets.” Chenoweth recently starred in the second season of NBC’s comedy series “Trial & Error,” as heiress Lavinia Peck-Foster.
Her movie roles include “The Boy Next Door,” “Deck the Halls,” “Twelve Men of Christmas,” “Four Christmases,” “RV,” “Bewitched,” “The Pink Panther,” “Hit & Run” and “Family Weekend.” She has also done voice roles as Gabi in the hit animated film “Rio 2” and Fifi, Snoopy’s beloved French poodle in "The Peanuts Movie."
“Chenoweth is a passionate supporter of charities which dedicate their time and efforts to helping those in need,” according to her promotional material. “She formed a charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (Oklahoma)… launching an annual Broadway Bootcamp in 2015, providing young Broadway hopefuls with the opportunity to take classes, hold performances and learn from top mentors in the entertainment industry including Kristin herself. ... Each concert in Chenoweth’s ongoing tour will feature local participants from higher education conservatories, universities, and colleges for the immersive educational experience.”
Chenoweth is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Master’s degree in Opera Performance. She is an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.