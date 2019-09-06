Acclaimed musicians, ballerinas, vocalists and violinists fill out the lineup for Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Center Stage Performing Arts Series this fall.
The first performance will feature professional pianist Del Parkinson at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Barrus Concert Hall. This has become an annual event for Parkinson. Admission is free.
A graduate of Julliard School, Parkinson has performed in London, New York’s Carnegie Hall and with several symphonies.
The Ballet Jörgen du Canada, a prestigious ballet company from Canada, will recreate the classic children’s story “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery through dance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Hart Auditorium. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for the public. No children under four.
The company, composed of dancers from Canada, Japan, Mexico and elsewhere, will retell the classic children’s story of the spunky, imaginative and loveable red-headed orphan girl growing up with the Cuthberts on Prince Edward Island.
Artrageous, the unique multi-media art performance with musicians, dancers and singers, will perform at the Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
Artrageous is known for a show full of fun, humor, high-energy and astonishing feats. The troupe of 12 performers from New Mexico, incorporates pop culture, rock music, audience interaction, neon paint, and black lights into each performance. Said to be “part art studio, part rock concert, and part creation lab.”
After the show, audience members can have T-shirts, hats, and bags paint-splattered by the Artrageous cast in a custom “splatter zone.” Additionally, attendees are invited to bring their personal artwork to display in the Artrageous art gallery. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for the public.
Violinist William Hagen who started performing with the Utah Symphony at the age of 9, will play at the Barrus Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Tickets are $6 for BYU-Idaho students and $10 for the public.
Hagen has performed with several orchestras and international groups throughout his career.
Award-winning opera star Frederica von Stade and the world-traveling Sonos Handbell Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the “BYU-Idaho Christmas” production in the BYU-Idaho Center. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for the public.
Referred to as “One of America’s finest artists and singers” by the New York Times, von Stade will share the spirit of Christmas in this concert amongst the ringing bells of the Sonos Handbell Ensemble.
The Sonos Handbell Ensemble has helped transport handbell ringing into the musical mainstream, and they have premiered pieces in operas, symphonies and original handbell works.
Detailed information about the upcoming performances, how to purchase tickets, and community season tickets can be found on the Center Stage website at go.byui.edu/center-stage.