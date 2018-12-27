Brigham Young University-Idaho Center Stage Performing Arts Series lineup for the winter semester features a lineup that ranges from the a cappella group Vocal Point to Chinese acrobats.
The Ballroom Dance Company from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, will open the season with two shows on Jan. 18 in the Kirkham Auditorium. Its new show titled, “Come Alive” will be performed at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
BYU’s Vocal Point BYU will return for a show in the Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
The 5 Browns will be featured in the Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1. The five siblings will perform a variety of classical and popular music on five grand pianos.
The British octet VOCES8 will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Barrus Concert Hall. Formed by Westminster Abbey choristers, the eight singers from England perform works ranging from Renaissance music to pop arrangements.
The Golden Dragon Acrobats will return Feb. 15 for a performance in the Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
The 2018 world-champion barbershop quartet After Hours will headline the annual Barbershop Music Festival on Feb. 23 with shows at 6 and 8:30 p.m. in the Barrus Concert Hall. BYU-Idaho choirs and quartets also will be featured on the program.
The traditional Irish band Goitse will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 1 in the Hart Auditorium. Goitse has become a leader of the new generation of traditional Irish bands.
The annual Winter Jazz Festival will be headlined by the Miami Saxophone Quartet at 7:30 p.m. March 9 in the Hart Auditorium. The show will also feature the BYU-Idaho Sound Alliance jazz band.
A free brochure listing all performing arts events at BYU-Idaho is available at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office and the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce or by calling 208-496-2000. Detailed information also can be found on the Center Stage website at byui.edu/centerstage. Community season tickets featuring a 25 percent discount are also available.