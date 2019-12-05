Brigham Young University-Idaho art students will showcase their efforts starting this week with a Student Art Show on campus.
Held at the Jacob Spori Art Gallery through Dec. 18, art majors will feature works including ceramics, drawings, graphic designs, illustrations, paintings, photography, printmaking and sculptures.
An opening reception was held to kick off the opening of the show for the public Thursday evening.
According to art gallery director, Kyoung DaBell, students will be awarded for their artwork and some pieces will be available for purchase.
“This exhibit is an excellent opportunity to see a variety of art produced by students, there will be some awards with cash prizes,” DaBell said. “This is an exciting occasion for students to show their work to their peers and the public.”
Students submitted up to four pieces of art to display with faculty members deciding which pieces to show in the gallery, according to a BYU-Idaho news release.
The free gallery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.
Private tours are offered to groups of 15 or more guests and can be booked by contacting sporigallery@byui.edu.