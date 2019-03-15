One of the mainstay buildings on the campus of Brigham Young University-Idaho will be honored by school dancers before it closes for good and is demolished later this year.
The BYU-Idaho Dance Alliance company and Collegiate Dancers plan to commemorate the Kirkham building’s 50-plus years with ballroom, contemporary, clogging, world and jazz dancing with four shows starting at 7:30 p.m. March 21 to March 23, according to a BYU-Idaho news release.
“Something wonderfully unique about this show is that most of the numbers were inspired by student-led research on the history of the building,” said Hannah Dunn, adjunct theater and dance faculty member. “As one of the oldest buildings on campus, it has so many stories to tell before it is taken down, and we wanted to be sure they were told. From running short on funds, complications in construction plans, and scary ghost stories, this structure has had quite a dramatic life!”
The Extravadance program will be held in the Kirkham auditorium. The building is scheduled to be closed at the end of this semester and removed by year’s end.
Dunn said comedic dance numbers will describe things about Oscar A. Kirkham — who the building is named after — and his connection to the Boy Scouts. There are also routines on victims of the Teton dam flood taking refuge in the Kirkham building and favorite Extravadance pieces from the past.
The program will feature one of the school’s largest casts with 77 performers.
Tickets for the event are $6 for the public and $3 for BYU-Idaho students. Dates and show times can be found online and through the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office. To purchase tickets, visit www.byui.edu/tickets, the Ticket Office, or call 208-496-3170.