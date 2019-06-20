Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Extravadance will be taking people on a world trip in their “Around the World – Celebrating Life Through Dance.”
“The group’s 38 dancers will perform ballroom, hip hop, jazz, Polynesian, clogging, ballet, cabaret and world dances all with the purpose of inspiring and edifying those in attendance,” a BYU-Idaho news release said.
The performance will be at the Snow Drama Theatre starting Wednesday and continue each night through June 29.
“The audience will leave feeling better about life than when they came in!” said Janie Fisher, an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Dance.
The audience can expect to see high-energy, “impressive costumes and talented dancers,” the news release said.
“The costuming is stunning and the quality of dancing is excellent,” Fisher said.
Tickets for the event are $6 for the public and $3 for BYU-Idaho students. Dates and show times can be found online and through the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office. To purchase tickets, visit www.byui.edu/tickets, the Ticket Office, or call 208-496-3170.