Chad Prather says it took him 20 years to become an overnight sensation.
It was humorous musings sitting in his truck with a dog in the back seat posted to YouTube that launched his popularity. His smartphone videos have been seen and shared by hundreds of millions.
Prather is currently in the middle of his “Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour” and will be performing in Idaho Falls at the Colonial Theater on April 26.
“I’m a storyteller more than a joke teller,” Prather said from his home in the Fort Worth, Texas area. “I kind of take people on a journey of life and the mistakes that everybody can relate to. It’s everything from self-deprecating humor all the way to making fun of Washington D.C. and laughing at our American culture. It’s a comedy show that people can relate to and see their own lives in it and have a good time with it.”
Prather, known for his way with words, spouts his humorous observations, wearing a cowboy hat and speaking with a Southern accent.
“My history has been in the world of equestrian and horses,” he said. “That’s been my culture my entire life. When things started going viral for me on social media, I was doing a television show for the Equestrian Lifestyle Network and they recognized me by the cowboy hat. I tell people now, that had I known things were going to get as popular as they did, I would have ditched the cowboy hat because it’s a pain to travel with. … I’ve enjoyed it because it gives us a lot of funny looks from different places in the country.”
Prather’s humorous observations has made him in demand on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, A&E and other networks.
“I’ve done all the major news media at least on a semi-regular basis,” he said. “I’m there for a comedic break. I’m a storyteller and somewhat of a wordsmith. They want a perspective of what middle America thinks and what the blue-collar thinks, what their opinion is on these things. I tell people all the time that Washington D.C. is writing the jokes, so I might as well tell them.”
Although, Prather comes across as folksy and down-to-earth. He is well educated and well traveled. He has two bachelor’s degrees, a master’s degree and a doctorate.
“I somewhat fancy myself an intellectual,” he said. “I’m over-educated for what I do. I love it because people have preconceived judgments about what’s going to come out of my mouth. They see, here’s a guy in a cowboy hat with a truck and a dog in the back seat, hopefully, it kind of takes them aback when I start going at things. It’s kind of a fun reaction.”
Prather does 90 to 100 shows each year. He incorporates music and humor. Some of his humor is “geographical.”
“It’s fun to make fun of California and New York,” he said. “We have a good time in those places. I look forward to Idaho because it’s such a beautiful state and the people are always good and responsive.”
The dog won’t be making the trip.
“The dog has gotten so attached to my wife that he won’t travel with me anymore,” Prather said. “For a while, he was doing it, but he got older and started peeing on everything vertical so I thought taking him out in public is not the best thing. He’s a bundle of energy.”
There is a meet and greet prior to his show at 7 p.m. For tickets to Prather’s 8 p.m. show, go to www.idahofallsarts.org.
A recent video segment of his show can be seen at youtube.com/watch?v=JwjS5Ta-laQ.