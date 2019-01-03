Comedian Brian Regan, whose 30-year career has included nearly non-stop touring and Netflix specials, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls.
Regan has been called “The funniest stand-up alive,” by Vanity Fair and “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian,” by Entertainment Weekly.
He recently premiered his seventh hour of comedy on the Netflix special, "Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers." That show was the first of two specials with Netflix that include Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and other comedians.
Tickets are $61.50 and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
For more information, visit brianregan.com.