Regular national comedian on TV, radio, stage and film, Tom Papa will bring his humor to the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls next week.
“We’re excited to have Tom Papa back in the Colonial Theater this season,” said Idaho Falls Arts Council Executive Director Brandi Newton. “We like to laugh. We like to laugh together with our families, with our friends, with our neighbors.”
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Tickets are available online at idahofallsarts.org, or call 208-522-0471, or at the Idaho Falls Arts Council ticket office at 498 A St.
Tom Papa has served as the head writer and regular performer for two National Public Radio shows, “Live from Here” and the newest incarnation of the popular show “A Prairie Home Companion.” He is also a recurring panelist on NPR’s top radio show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”
He has a hit podcast and SiriusXM show called “Come to Papa” exploring the funny side of life which has included guests such as Mel Brooks, Ray Romano, Carl Reiner and Jerry Seinfeld.
In 2013, Tom Papa joined Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, “Behind the Candelabra,” directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film won 11 Emmys.