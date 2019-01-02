FILE - In this Feb. 28, 1976 file photo, Daryl Dragon and his wife Toni Tennille, of the Captain & Tennille, hold the Grammy award they won for record of the year for "Love Will Keep Us Together," at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Dragon died early Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 in at a hospice in Prescott, Ariz. Spokesman Harlan Boll said he was 76 and died of renal failure. His former wife and musical partner, Toni Tennille, was by his side. (AP Photo, File)