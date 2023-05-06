With the opening of the new Center Stage Theatre, a boy’s dreams have come true. The new theater is the creation of Justin DaBell, who long dreamed of creating a theater.
DaBell is also the director of the theater’s first production, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
The first performance is sold out, but there also will be performances throughout May and June. Upcoming dates are 7:30 p.m. May 12, as well as two shows on May 13 — a matinee show at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m.
DaBell decided to create the theater because “(theater is) the place that when I was a kid I found … my place, and I wanted to provide that for other people,” DaBell said. “That’s how I met most of my friends in my life, and it’s where I felt home is at the theater.”
DaBell also chose “Joseph” as the first production for the new theater because of what it meant to him as a child.
When he was younger, he “went and saw a production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’” DaBell said.
At the beginning of “Joseph,” the narrator says the musical is “the story of a boy whose dreams came true, and (he) could be you.”
“And I remember … the narrator pointed to me at that part, and I just loved that,” DaBell said.
The show resonates with many people because they have grown up with it and the score, according to DaBell.
“Joseph” follows the general biblical story it is adapted from, but the storytelling is a “bit outrageous,” DaBell said.
The plot has humorous elements, but the core of it is heartfelt.
“Throughout the entire show, (Joseph’s) motivations are pretty focused on his family,” said Jared Olson, one of the actors playing Joseph.
The humorous elements come from some of the music, as well as the interactions between Joseph and his brothers, according to DaBell and Olson.
For instance, the show includes a Western-style number and an Elvis-style number. DaBell plays the Pharoah and performs the Elvis number, he said.
Similar to DaBell, Olson also had a childhood affection for the musical. When he was a child, Olson’s favorite song from “Joseph” was “Close Every Door.”
Olson said it was his favorite because of how Joseph takes his “prison cell and turns it into more of a temple in essence and being able to recall some things that his father had taught him.”
Overall, Joseph’s motivations are focused on his family throughout the show, Olson said.
In his own portrayal of Joseph, Olson looked to the Bible story for inspiration.
In the Bible, “Joseph isn’t a spotlight seeker,” Olson said. “You could say he’s pretty humble and just kind of living his life and doing the best that he can.”
A lot of effort behind the scenes has also gone into putting together the show.
All of the costumes and scenery are made “in-house,” according to DaBell.
Cami Dougal is the costumer, “and her fiancé is actually the set-builder,” DaBell said. “There’s been some surprises … like our Las Vegas Elvis scene — it’s pretty spectacular.”
As for the music itself, because of the size of the theater, there won’t be a live orchestra. But there will be a backing track, DaBell said.
The cast has meshed well together too, according to Olson. The cast lacks a diva attitude, making this show “an enjoyable thing to be a part of,” he said.
A musical production requires the input of everyone, according to DaBell.
“My favorite thing about theater is (that) it’s collaboration,” DaBell said. “I can’t do it alone, and so it takes all of these artists to come together to make one thing, one show.”
For show dates and tickets, visit bit.ly/44z88Nl.
