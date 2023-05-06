With the opening of the new Center Stage Theatre, a boy’s dreams have come true. The new theater is the creation of Justin DaBell, who long dreamed of creating a theater.

DaBell is also the director of the theater’s first production, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”


