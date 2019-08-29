fair header
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

8 am — 4-H Jr. Working Ranch Horse Show – FREE

7:30 pm — Brett Young

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule of local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

INFIELD – EAST END

8 am — 4-H Jr. Horse Driving Classes

1 pm — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate

GOAT ARENA

10 am — 4-H Dog Show

THE GARDEN

10 am – 9 pm — Ask a Master Gardener

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

PARADE

10 am — “Taste the Fun!” Parade (begins on corner Rich St. & Shilling St. runs down Shilling St. & ends at Alice St.)

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

8 am — 4-H Jr. Horse Show – FREE

7:30 pm — Bull Riding Championships

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

WEST EVENTS ARENA

8 am — Stock Dog Competition, Sheep & Cattle

4 pm — The Jay Ellis Memorial Lil’ Cowpoke Rodeo

4-H BUILDING

3:30 pm — 4-H Lego Free Build Activity

5 pm — Sugar Art Team Cake Challenge, Non-Pro Team Challenge

6 pm — Sugar Art Team Cake Challenge, Pro Team Challenge

INFIELD – EAST END

3 pm — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate

GODDARD PAVILION

4 pm — Miniature Horse Performance Classes

GOAT ARENA

2 pm — Idaho State Arm Wrestling Championships

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

9:30 am — 4-H Poultry Show

RABBIT BARN

9 am — Rabbit Show, Adult Classes

SWINE BARN

9 am — Non-Terminal Swine Breeding Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

11 am — Buzz with the Bees Demonstration with Clarence Peck

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

9:30 am — Cowboy Christian Church Services

Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

7:30 pm — Western Tractor Pull Nationals

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Open Horse Show

Noon — Wild Horse Demonstration by 4-H Mustang Trail Challenge

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate

GODDARD PAVILION

8 am — Angora Goat Show

9 am — Open Sheep Show (following after Angora Goat Show)

5 pm — Jr. Draft Showmanship Competition, Braided & Intermediate

RABBIT BARN

9 am — Rabbit Show, Youth Classes

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 pm — Garden Fitness Demonstration with Jon Lyksett

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 (LABOR DAY)

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

11 am – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

6:30 pm — Mutton Bustin’

7:30 pm — Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

Noon — Kids Pie Eating Contest

1 pm — People’s Choice Award: Best Fair Food Finals

4 & 6 pm — Jared Sherlock, Comic Magician & Illusionist

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — Foreign Figures, Indie Pop Quartet

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Gaited Horse Show

Noon — Wild Horse Freestyle Demonstration

3 pm — Wild Horse Adoption

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

1 pm — Carved Walking Sticks Demonstration with Aaron Barrett

2 pm — DNA & Unlocking Your Family History with Melinda Barnes

4 pm — “Cookie Contest – Judged by Kids” – Entering

5 pm — “Cookie Contest – Judged by Kids” – Judging

4-H BUILDING

9 am — 4-H Demonstration Contest

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Braided & Intermediate

GODDARD PAVILION

8 am — Open Sheep Show

5 pm — Miniature Horse Halter Classes

BEEF SHOW BARN

10 am — Simmentals

1 pm — Shorthorns

3 pm — Murray Grey Beef Show

GOAT ARENA

8 am — 4-H Dairy Goat Show

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

10 am — 4-H Rabbit Show

POULTRY BARN

9 am — Poultry & Pigeon Show

SWINE BARN

9 am — Swine Market Animal Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 pm — Salsa Party! with Debra Hamilton & Michelle Talbot

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

8 am — Team Penning, Branding and Sorting Competition – FREE

6:30 pm — Mutton Bustin’

7:30 pm — Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

WEST EVENTS ARENA

8 am — Breed Horse Show

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

QUILTING DAY

10 am — Kaleidoscope Quilts Demonstration with Carol Hiland

11 am — Lone Star Quilts Demonstration with Carol Hiland

1 pm — Quilting Rulers You Need or Not! with Linda Beattie

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Miniature Horse Cart Driving Classes

BEEF SHOW BARN

10 am — All Other Breed Beef Show

3 pm — Supreme Over All Beef Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 pm — Native Plants in the Landscape, Presented by Dr. Steve Love, University of Idaho Aberdeen Research Station

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY

DISCOUNTED GATE WITH CHANNEL 8 – $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH CANNED FOOD DONATION UNTIL 1 PM

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

8 am — Barrel Racing – FREE

12:30 pm — Flying Feathers Draft Horse Race – FREE

1 pm — Horse Pulling with Utah Horse Pull Association – FREE

7:30 pm — Motor City Madness

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Morgan, Mules & Mustang Show

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

“FREE” DAY

1 pm — Gluten Free Demonstration with Emily Job

2 pm — Guilt Free Demonstration with Shannon Hamilton

4 pm — Worry Free Demonstration with Jill Turner

5 pm — Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Entering

5:30 pm — Reed’s Dairy Baking Contest-Cream Cheese Dessert–Judging

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules

11 am — Pony Driving Classes

GODDARD PAVILION

1 pm — Boer Goat Show, Registered Does – Division A

2:30 pm — Boer Goat Show, Junior Bucks (following Division A)

4 pm — Boer Goat Show, Commercial Meat – Div. C (following JR Bucks)

5 pm — Jr. Draft Horse Showmanship Competition, Unbraided & Mules

7 pm — 4-H Breeding Sheep Show (subject to change)

BEEF SHOW BARN

5 pm — Mini Hereford Steer Show

6 pm — Open Market Animal Classic Show

GOAT ARENA

9 am — Jr. & Sr. Goat Showmanship Show

10 am — Jr. Doe Goat Show (following Showmanship Classes)

11 am — Sr. Doe Goat Show (following Jr. Doe Goat Show)

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 – 5 pm — The Annual Tomato Tasting Experience! with Rich Dodds

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

PEPSI WRISTBAND DAY

DISCOUNTED GATE WITH CHANNEL 3 – $4 ADULT GATE ADMISSION WITH NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES UNTIL 1 PM

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

1 – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

Noon – 1:30 pm — Indian Relay Races – FREE

7:30 pm — The Offspring

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

2 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

3 – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Jumper/Hunter Classes

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

HOW TO DAY

11 am — Instant Pot Demonstration with Brittany Waters

1 pm — Buttercream Icing Demo with Desi Richards, Desi Cakes

3 pm — Making Unique Flavors & Fillings Demo with Desi Richards

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules

GODDARD PAVILION

8 am — Boer Goat Judging, Purebred/Full Blood Registered Does

10 am — 4-H Market Meat Goat Show

1 pm — 4-H Market Lamb Show

BEEF SHOW BARN

9 am — Junior Hereford Show

1 pm — Herefords

2:30 pm — Mini Herefords

5 pm — 4-H Beef Show

GOAT ARENA

9 am — Dairy Goat Judging

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

8 am — 4-H Swine Show

Noon — 4-H Dairy Cattle Show

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

3 pm — Growing in Containers Demonstration with Debbie Babbitt

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

7:30 pm — Gabriel Iglesias

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Open Horse Classes

NEEDLECRAFT BUILDING

9 am — 4-H Demonstration

10 am — Staying Safe Online Demo by Matthew Smith-Operation Shield

11 am — Cinnamon Roll Demonstration with Chris Potter

INFIELD

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Unbraided & Mules (east end)

9:30 am — FFA Horse Judging (west end)

GODDARD PAVILION

9:30 am — FFA Livestock Judging

4 pm — Pony Halter Classes

5 pm — Pony Halter Performance Classes (following Pony Halter Classes)

BEEF SHOW BARN

10 am — Junior American Angus Show

1 pm — American Angus Show

3 pm — Supreme Over All Beef

5:30 pm — 4-H Jr. Market Animal Awards Program

6 pm — 4-H Jr. Livestock Market Animal Sale

YELLOW DAIRY SHOW BARN

9 am — 4-H Dairy Judging Contest

Noon — 4-H Dairy Skill-a-thon (following 4-H Judging Contests)

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

ON THE GROUNDS

10 am – 10 pm — Buildings and Barns open

Noon – 11 pm — Butler Amusement Carnival Rides open

2; 4; 6; 8 & 9 pm — Spray Paint Artists – across from Photography/4-H Building

GRANDSTAND ARENA

Noon — Pari-Mutuel Racing and Indian Relay Races

7:30 pm — September Slam Demolition Derby

BIG DOG SATELLITE FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

4 & 6 pm — Marcus, Funny Man Who Does Tricks

5 & 7 pm — Dan Meyer, Sword Swallower Show

NORTHWEST FARM CREDIT FREE STAGE

Noon – 9 pm — Check stage for daily schedule for local entertainment

5 & 8 pm — The Rock Bottom Boys, Rock ‘N Roll with Hillbilly Soul Band

6 & 9 pm — Sami Dare, Hypnotist

WEST EVENTS AREA

10 am – 10 pm — Meet the Animals – Milking Times: 4; 5 & 6 pm

11 am – 9 pm — Puzzle-Mania & Barnyard Adventure

1; 3 & 6 pm — Trevor & Lorena Comedy Magic Show

Noon; 2; 4 & 7 pm — Disc-Connected K9’s, World Famous Frisbee Dogs

WEST EVENTS ARENA

9 am — Open Horse Classes

INFIELD – EAST END

9 am — Draft Horse Hitches, Youth – Unbraided & Mules

GODDARD PAVILION

10 am — Open Wether Sire & Dam Show

4-H BUILDING

1 pm — 4-H Style Revue

3 pm — 4-H Super Shopper Contest

DAIRY SHOW BARN

9 am — 4-H Livestock Judging Contest

THE GARDEN

10:30 am & 2:30 pm — Meditation in the Garden with Marlene Lyksett

11 am — Bees and Their Homes Demonstration with Clarence Peck

3 pm — Sharing the Harvest