Two eastern Idaho singers are finalists in the upcoming regional American Idol-style contest with the hope of winning $6,000.
The two are among eight finalists chosen to perform from a field of 100 who auditioned. The competition’s prize money was doubled this year.
The competition, Fall River Propane Swift Idol, takes place at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Star Valley, Wyo. Tickets are $10. Those who cannot attend in person can watch a live broadcast at Swiftidol.com or on the SVI Media channel on Livestream, a news release said.
In addition to the prize money, the winner also will receive a recording session to produce a song of their choosing in the SVI Radio studios and promotion of their produced song on the SVI Radio Network, the contest’s website said.
Contestants were asked to choose a song, sing it a cappella and upload their audio file to Swiftidol.com. The final eight contestants were chosen by three judges who listened to the audio files.
Heather Hathaway, of Shelley, and Katelyn Turman, from Rexburg, made the cut.
Hathaway, who heard about the contest from her sister-in-law, said she auditioned when she heard Alex Boye would be one of the judges.
Boye is a British-American singer-actor and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He’s known for African influences in his music.
Hathaway said she met Boye before through connections with her father and it “piqued (her) interest.” Hathaway’s father and mother are very involved in music, which contributed to her own musical interests. Hathaway’s father is a drummer and taught drums for 20 years, while her mother is a pianist.
For her performance at Swift Idol, Hathaway said she will sing “Play That Funky Music.”
She isn’t certain what she’d do if she won the $6,000 prize.
“My husband and I are poor college students,” she said, “so it would probably go to savings.”
Turman also grew up with musical influences. She comes from a family of singers and musicians and especially grew to love Rhianna and Adele — she sang an Adele song and a song by Rhianna for her audition. Turman plans to sing “Feel My Love” by Adele, one of her audition songs, at Swift Idol.
Turman said she discovered Swift Idol through her father’s coworker and was interested but terrified. She filled out the information but was scared to send it in.
“My dad sent it in for me behind my back,” Turman said. “I didn’t expect to get in. But I very was excited and surprised to be chosen.”
She says if she wins she would put the $6,000 toward college. She is going to attend college in Provo in February.
The winner of Swift Idol will be chosen at the end of the contest. Swift Idol takes place all in one night. All eight contestants will perform one song in round one. The audience votes by text to choose three contestants to advance to the next round and the judges choose one. Swift Idol’s finalist will be chosen by the audience.