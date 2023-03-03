Foreigner in Concert - Boston

The English-American rock band Foreigner with rhythm guitarist Bruce Watson, vocalist Kelly Hansen, and lead guitarist Mick Jones performs at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Boston as part of The Juke Box Heroes Tour. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

 Robert E. Klein

Calling all juke box heroes — the legendary rock group Foreigner is coming to Hero Arena in September.

Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to Mountain America Center on Sept. 26.


