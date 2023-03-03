The English-American rock band Foreigner with rhythm guitarist Bruce Watson, vocalist Kelly Hansen, and lead guitarist Mick Jones performs at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Boston as part of The Juke Box Heroes Tour. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)
Calling all juke box heroes — the legendary rock group Foreigner is coming to Hero Arena in September.
Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to Mountain America Center on Sept. 26.
The band is responsible for 10 multiplatinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Dirty White Boy” “Long, Long Way From Home” and “I Want To Know What Love Is,” which hit No. 1 in both the United Kingdom and the United States.
Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 10. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Founded in 1976, the group's self-titled debut album included hits such as “Feels Like The First Time,” and “Cold As Ice.”
Nearly 50 years after its start, streams of Foreigner ’s hits are approaching 10 million per week, according to the band's website.
Founder Mick Jones was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.
