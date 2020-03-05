Actors Repertory Theatre of Idaho performs a comedy in the tradition of the Marx Brothers when it lampoons “the stuffy denizens of a private country club.”
“It's a farce,” said Jim Beck, ARTI president and director of the play. “It's a fast play. The plot is there are two competing country clubs. There’s the Crouching Squirrel Country Club and the Quail Valley Country Club and it’s about the time of the annual inter-club golf tournament. There are a lot of romantic interludes. But it’s a lot like the old Marx Brothers’ plays. A lot of snappy lines and a real clever show.”
The ARTI production is downtown at The Phoenix theater and includes dinner at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. from March 13 through April 4. Tickets can be purchased online at www.artidaho.org or by calling The Country Store Boutique at 208-522-8450.
The dinner before the show is provided by Bee’s Knees, offering a bar and buffet style dinner.
Beck said the show is performed by three men and three women from the area.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Beck said. “I’ve been watching it night after night and it doesn’t get stale to me. This is a wonderful cast. It's a veteran cast.”
“The Fox on the Fairway” play by Ken Ludwig has been described as “filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it's a furiously paced comedy.... A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life, and man's eternal love affair with...golf.”
The play has been rated PG-13. “It’s not too harsh. There’s some language in there,” Beck said.
“I think audiences are absolutely going to love this show,” he said.