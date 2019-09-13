The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival in Teton Valley features tours, workshops, presentations and film topped off with a community-wide celebration of at the Driggs City Center Plaza. It’s a week-long send-off for the bird about to make its fall migration south.
The festival supports the efforts of the Greater Yellowstone Sandhill Crane Initiative, which works to protect habitat and resources for the largest staging population of sandhill cranes in the region.
Here is a brief calendar of events. Go to https://tetonlandtrust.org for more details.
MONDAY
Photography Workshop – 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Linda Swope will teach a two-day workshop. On Monday, participants will meet for a classroom session on composition at the Senior Community Center followed by a field trip to the Teton River for a “get to know your camera” session. On Tuesday, participants meet at the Teton Regional Land Trust and visit conserved properties with wetlands and other habitat for staging sandhill cranes. Suggested donation $25.
TUESDAY
Wine and Palettes
Teton Galleria will feature art and a beverage you bring. All supplies and instruction are included, cost is $35. Call 208-270-0833.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Plein Air Paint Along
Join local Plein Air artist, Susan Rose, for a “paint along” on a conserved property in Teton Valley. Participants will need their own materials and supplies and be able to work outside. $15 suggested donation.
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Drawing Workshop with local artist Sue Tyler
Explore the process of drawing birds local to Teton Valley with artist Sue Tyler. This workshop is for beginners, as well as more experienced artists. Materials will be provided or bring your favorite sketchbook and tools. $15 suggested donation.
THURSDAY
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Keynote Address and Free Like a Crane Screening
At the Teton Science School in Jackson, Wyo., keynote speaker, photographer, and conservationists, Michael Forsberg will speak on Sandhill Cranes. Following the address, a film about cranes by French filmmaker, Maxence Lamoureux will be shown. An art auction and raffle will be held.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Teton Valley Arts and Conservation Reception
Teton Regional Land Trust and the Teton Arts Council hold its Artist’s Reception. Michael Forsberg and other artists will hold a discussion.
SATURDAY
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Community Celebration
The festival culminates on Saturday at the Driggs City Center Plaza which will be filled with booths, including a Teton Raptor Center exhibit, natural resource education, local artisans, and food and drinks. There will be an arts and crafts tent for kids, live music and stage performances, including choreographed “crane” dances from local and regional performers and poetry readings. There will be a raffle, and all proceeds from the event support the conservation of habitat for sandhill cranes and the region’s iconic wildlife.
Poetry Workshop — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Poet Laurie Kutchins presents a 90-minute workshop for beginners and experienced poets. Participants will then use their reflections to craft and share poems for ages 14 and older. Poetry will be shared with readings shared during the festival performances that day which will start at 3:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $10 per participant.
Youth Dancer’s Workshop — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Rachel Holmes with Dancers’ Workshop from Jackson Hole will teach a 2-hour session for ages 6 through 12. Students will learn basic movement concepts which, when expanded, are used to examine how the human body can mimic and pay homage to the crane. Theatrical concepts such as sound and costumes will turn the group of dancers into a soaring, migrating dance of cranes. The session culminates with a public performance. Suggested donation of $10 per dancer. The workshop students will perform at 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
Tours of crane habitat — 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Morning tours to circumnavigate the habitat for staging sandhills in Teton Valley. Each tour will have a naturalist on board to discuss sandhill crane ecology, behavior and conservation.
To learn more and sign up for workshops, go to https://tetonlandtrust.org/event/2nd-annual-greater-yellowstone-crane-festival/