Fairy tales aren’t just for kids. And audiences will be able to revisit fairy tale characters in a more mature light with The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre’s upcoming performance of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods.”
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 11, 12, 14 and 15 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. There also will be a matinee performance 2 p.m. March 12.
“Into the Woods” is a creative musical that mixes different fairy tales together to create a new story.
“You've got Little Red Riding Hood, you’ve got Jack and the beanstalk (and) you’ve got Cinderella,” said Rob Farnam, president of the Idaho Falls Opera Theatre.
The musical follows the Baker and his Wife as they seek to overcome a curse that has prevented them from having a child.
“It’s all magically put together into this other basic, new story about the Baker and his Wife and the Witch,” Farnam said.
The cast is made up of “an exceptional group of people,” Farnam said. “The director … she just is blown away by the cast. Every rehearsal, she’s just raving about the quality of the people and preparation.”
On the first day of rehearsal, an 11-year-old cast member came with their part fully memorized, according to Joelle Willmore, who plays the Witch.
The Witch is one of the central characters of the musical. Joelle was drawn to the part because she had played a witch character before.
“I just got done with ‘Hansel and Gretel.’ I did the witch in that show as well,” Joelle said. “I really enjoyed playing the witch in ‘Hansel and Gretel,’ so I wanted to play another witch character.”
For Joelle, developing a character takes a lot of thought and study.
“I start by writing out what’s her background. Even if it doesn’t portray that in the script, I still think about, like, what do I think her background would be?” Joelle said. “Did she have a happy childhood? Did she have a sour childhood? And I just go from there.”
Joelle has enjoyed learning the Witch’s songs as well. Her favorite song that the Witch sings is “Last Midnight.”
“Last Midnight” is “a little bit different for my voice,” Joelle said. “I am a classical singer, and this is more of a belting song, so that’s been fun.”
Like many fairy tales, “Into the Woods” has a lesson for its audience.
The lesson is that people can’t run away from their problems. Most of the characters in the musical are attempting to run away from their problems, with negative results.
However, despite using fairy tale characters to tell a story, “Into the Woods” isn’t aimed at children.
“It’s not a kids show," Farnam said. “Three or four (characters) die on the stage.”
This gives older audiences the opportunity to appreciate familiar characters in a new context.
“Into the Woods” is “something (where) people will draw on their youth, on their childhood, because all of a sudden, these stories come back to you,” Farnam said.
To purchase tickets for “Into the Woods,” visit idahofallsarts.org.