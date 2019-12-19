Labeled a “Gypsy blues band,” Blue Moon Marquee will bring their swinging blues sound next month to the Carr Gallery as part of the Gallery Series.
Blue Moon Marquee will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Tickets range from $17.50 to $35 and can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org/carr-gallery-sessions-1920.
The duo consists of A.W. Cardinal, on vocals and guitar, and Jasmine Colette, doing vocals, bass and percussion. They hail from the coastal area of British Columbia.
“Blue Moon Marquee is primarily a live duo with the energy and sound of a full band,” according to their promotional material. “Colette, the rhythm section, not only commands the upright bass but also brings the swing with her feet on the kick drum, snare and high hat, all while singing harmonies. Cardinal is of the screaming and hollering blues tradition with distinctive thick and smoky vocals that barrel out like a raging bull. His guitar crackles with the swinging energy of jazz-tinged blues.”
The group was nominated for a Maple Blues Award as best new artist of the year in 2016. They were also the most requested band for the 2016 and 2017 TD International Jazz Festival circuit across Canada.
They have three full-length albums of original compositions: “Gypsy Blues,” “Lonesome Ghosts” and “Stainless Steel Heart.”
“After four years of playing together, the group has developed a distinct, personal voice that can be heard in each song,” according to their online website. “The result is an infectious mix of early blues, jazz, country, and popular songs with a contemporary and relevant feel, which is highly listenable and great for dancing.”
A video clip of Blue Moon Marquee performing can be found online at youtube.com/watch?v=6bruEN9L9Vk.