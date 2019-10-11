To add an event, email twinger@postregister.com or call 208-716-8112.
CORN MAZES/PUMPKIN PATCHES
Wild Adventure Corn Maze, 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6070 South 45th West, through Nov. 2, 208-391-7500, wildadventurecornmaze.com.
New Sweden Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 5-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, 3512 West 17th South, through Oct. 30, 208-539-7271, newswedenfarms.com.
Country Trails Corn Maze, 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-dark Friday, noon-dark Saturday, Rexburg, 208-520-1558, 208-390-6634, countrytrailscornmaze@gmail.com, rexburgmaze.com.
Haunted Country Trail Corn Maze, dark-midnight Friday and Saturday, 2101 West 6300 South, Rexburg, 208-520-1558, 208-390-6634, countrytrailscornmaze@gmail.com, rexburgmaze.com.
U-Pick Red Barn, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 2726 Rollandet St., idahofallspumpkinpatch.com.
Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch, Monday-Sunday, 11250 South First East.
HAUNTINGS
Insanitarium, 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 28-31, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, Mustang Center, 653 North 2858 East, Roberts, 208-681-9762.
Ghost Stories Show and Grand Buffet, 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26, Bj’s Bayou, 655 North 2800 East, Roberts. Tickets required, 208-228-2331.
ACTIVITIES
Paint Night, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 23, Frosty Gator, 298 D St. Tickets required, theartofhoppiness.com.
”Smell My Feet” Paint, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12, The Grape Van Gogh, 985 N. Capital Ave. Tickets required, grapevangogh.com.
”Nightmare Before Christmas” Paint, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12, The Grape Van Gogh, 985 N. Capital Ave. Tickets required, grapevangogh.com.
Pumpkin Palooza, 3-8 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19, New Sweden Farms, 3512 West 17th South.
Pumpkin Painting Party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19, Idaho Falls Wood-N-Craft, 570 W. 15th St.
Paint Night, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21, Tap-N-Fill, 1494 Milligan Road. Tickets required, theartofhoppiness.com.
Pumpkin carving contest, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 26, Wild Adventure Corn Maze, 6070 South 45th West, 208-391-7500.
Paisley’s Spook-tacular Benefit Dinner and Concert, 5-10:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Hitt Event Center, 3441 North 25th East. Tickets required, eventbrite.com.
Fourth annual Pumpkin Walk, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26-31, McCowin Park, Ammon.
Zoo Lights, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28, Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. Tickets required, idahofallsidaho.gov.
Fall Festival Pumpkins & Prayers, 5 p.m. Oct. 27, First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St., 208-523-0501.
Paint Night, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, MacKenzie River Pizza, 1490 Milligan Road. Tickets required, theartofhoppiness.com.
ADULT-ONLY EVENTS
”Halloween Mansion” Paint, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 11, The Grape Van Gogh, 985 N. Capital Ave. Tickets required, grapevangogh.com.
”Ghostly Night” Paint, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 12, The Grape Van Gogh, 985 N. Capital Ave. Tickets required, grapevangogh.com.
Ghouls Night Out, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Iona City Building, 3548 N. Main St.
Halloween Masquerade, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 18, Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, idahofallsidaho.gov.
The SCREAM 18+, 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26, Gravity Factory, 165 Airport Road, Rexburg. Tickets required, beastevents.net.
Hallo-Qween Ball and Fundraiser, 6:30-11 p.m. Oct. 26, The Waterfront, 1220 Event Center Drive. Tickets required, idahofallspride.com.
A Black-LIT Halloween, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 31, Gravity Factory, 165 Airport Road, Rexburg. Tickets required, beastevents.net.
TRICK-OR-TREATS
Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14, Chick-Fil-A, 3003 South 25th East.
Boo at the Zoo, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 24-26, Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park, idahofallsidaho.gov.
CEI Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24, 1600 South 25th East.
Real Heroes’ Trunk-or-Treat, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Bonneville County Courthouse, 605 N. Capital Ave.
Haunts of Harriman, 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26, Harriman State Park, Island Park, facebook.com/harriman.park.
Idaho Falls Country Club Trunk-or-Treat, 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 26, 11611 S. Country Club Drive.
Fair Land’s Halloween Bash, 3-11:45 p.m. Oct. 26, 2570 North 3000 West, Rexburg.
John Adams GMC Trunk-or-Treat, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 26, 890 W. Main St., Rexburg.
Trick-or-Treat OFF The Street, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Seasons Medical, 37 South Second East, Rexburg.
Fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Tadd Jenkins, 1090 Ford Way, Blackfoot, and 409 Farnsworth Way, Rigby.
Hope Lutheran Church second annual Trunk-or-Treat, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2071 12th St.
Non-food item Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, East Idaho Aquarium, 570 E. Anderson St. Tickets required, eventbrite.com.
Trunk-or-treat, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31, East 14th North.