GENTRI is enthusiastic to come back to Idaho Falls for a Christmas show.
“We are so excited to be coming back,” said GENTRI member, Brad Robins. “We love performing in Idaho, specifically in the Idaho Falls-Rexburg area because we have such great support, and the audiences are so energetic and supportive.”
The group previously performed at the Colonial in September 2018.
“GENTRI: Finding Christmas” is slated for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Colonial Theater. Tickets can be purchased by going to idahofallsarts.org.
GENTRI is made up of three tenors – Brad Robins, Casey Elliot and Bradley Quinn Lever.
The members originally met in a Utah production of “Les Miserables” in 2014. Robins said that “after doing what was a three-, four-month run of that show, we got together and decided to form GENTRI.”
GENTRI’s music stands apart from other groups because they strive to use their creativity to reach a wide audience through universal themes “that are relatable to anyone in the world or regardless of your current circumstance.”
To Robins, it’s about bringing “kindness and civility back into the forefront of society.”
This positive message will be on display at the group’s Christmas concert.
“From an artistic standpoint, we love the music (of Christmas), we love the messages of it,” Robins said. “The show is a little different, it’s a little more special. There’s no other way to put it.”
Attendees of the concert can hear many of their favorite Christmas songs and carols. However, audiences can count on the songs being sung in GENTRI’s own signature style.
“All of them, including any less traditional or less familiar tunes, all of them will include our GENTRI twist,” Robins said. “We like to (say), ‘the Christmas will be GENTRI-fied,’ which is kind of our cinematic-pop, orchestral sound.”
Robins added that if someone were to attend one GENTRI show in their lives, it should be the Christmas show.
Robins has several favorite Christmas songs performed as part of the show, one of them being “O Come All Ye Faithful.”
“(It’s) the big finale number that brings all the orchestral elements, and there’s no other way to describe it other than it’s an epic Christmas finale,” he said.
The concert will include a mix of music from GENTRI’s first Christmas album and will also feature music from their new Christmas album, titled “Noel.” They have released six albums so far.
Touring for this Christmas concert isn’t always easy for Robins and the rest of GENTRI’s members. Sometimes staying healthy during this time of year can be a challenge, he said.
“When you’re waking up early and you’re staying up late and traveling all day, you’re in airports and you’re on buses or in airplanes, and you’re shaking hands with different people,” Robins said, “health not only becomes a concern, but it’s so critical to what we do.”
The GENTRI members also needed to figure out how to balance touring and their personal lives. As a solution to this, group members often have family members travel with them throughout the Christmas tour.
GENTRI’s new album “Noel” is being released in conjunction with this Christmas tour. “Noel” will be released Nov. 25 and is available wherever music can be found online, such as iTunes and Spotify.
Robins stated that the album will also be available for purchase at the Dec. 17 Christmas show.
More information about GENTRI can be found on GENTRImusic.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching “GENTRI music.” Their music videos are also available on YouTube under “GENTRI music” as well.