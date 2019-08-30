The Idaho Falls Symphony is inviting eastern Idaho to a free dance party at Freeman Park.
The orchestra plans to perform a playlist that appeals across several generations and tastes at the band shelter starting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Billed as “Let’s Dance!” the music will feature classical waltzes, country and pop favorites.
“Quite possibly my favorite event of the year, the park concert always makes me smile, seeing the whole community come out and enjoy live music with their families and friends,” said music director Thomas Heuser in the symphony’s promotional material. “And the kids dancing on the grass is always my favorite part! Can’t wait to encourage that again this year.”
The symphony plans to perform Carl Maria von Weber, “Jubilee Overture”; Johann Strauss Jr., “Fruhlingstimmen Waltz”; Tchaikovsky, waltz from “Swan Lake”; Glazunov, “Summer from The Seasons”; Richard Rodgers, Music from “Oklahoma!”; and John Philip Sousa, “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
A guest conductor will lead “Stars and Stripes Forever” and one of the pieces will feature a guest triangle player. Both spots were auctioned off by the symphony in February.
“Our music this summer is designed to get your toes tapping, and you might even want to get up and dance!” the symphony proclaims on its Facebook page. “After the great dancing by so many kids last summer, we can’t wait to see all those smiling faces waltzing with us once again.”
The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and snacks.
For more information about the Idaho Falls Symphony, go to www.ifsymphony.org.