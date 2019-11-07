The story of a little girl who possesses “wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers” comes to life next weekend at the Civic Auditorium.
The Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre will perform “Matilda The Musical,” a Roald Dahl story, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 18 and 19 and a 2 p.m. matinee performance Nov. 16. Tickets are available at ifyac.org/programs/fall-musical.
“The five-time Tony Award-winning ‘Matilda The Musical,’ inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life,” the program’s promotion material said. “Full of catchy songs and exciting dance numbers, Matilda will captivate audiences with the story of a courageous little girl who has an extraordinary personality.”
The story is about a little girl who is unloved by cruel parents, but makes friends with her schoolteacher. Matilda has run-ins with a mean headmistress and finds clever ways to save the day.
“This production is about a young girl who is enthralled by books, in a family that doesn’t appreciate the page,” said director Mary Kaufman. “In a generation of electronics, let us enjoy a good read and a wonderful production.”
Dozens local actors participate in the production that the Wall Street Journal says, “The makers of MATILDA have done the impossible — triumphantly! It is smart, sweet, zany and stupendous fun.”