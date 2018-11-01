November will be a busy month for patrons of the arts in Idaho Falls.
From art galleries to swing dances, theater classes to the sounds of violins and even some tunes to get you in the Christmas spirit, November's offerings provide something for just about anyone.
Here are some of the November highlights to help you plan for a busy month ahead.
ICA Fellowship Exhibition: Features a selection of work from artists awarded The Idaho Commission on the Arts' annual fellowship. The exhibit opened Thursday. An opening reception with the artists, in conjunction with the Idaho Falls Gallery Walk, is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Willard Arts Center.
Swing Junction's Big Band Swing Dance: Scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 485 Constitution Way in downtown Idaho Falls. Introductory lessons are scheduled for 8-9 p.m., with a dance running from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. Cost is $5 for the dance only and $7 for the lessons and dance.
ARTitorium classes: The ARTitorium on Broadway will host art and theater classes beginning Tuesday. The three-week art classes, for children 5 and older, will explore a variety of mediums. The cost begins at $25. The three-week theater classes for children ages 4 and older cost $35. Visit artitoriumonbroadway.org for more information or to sign up.
Enjoy the sounds of strings: Two very different shows highlight the beautiful and unique sounds of the violin and other string instruments. The first is the Idaho Falls Symphony's show titled "The Art of the Violin." Visiting violinist Timothy Fain, who performed in the film "Black Swan," will join the symphony's celebration of the instrument scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Tickets start at $20 and are available at ifsymphony.org. The second show features Black Violin, classically trained string players Wil B. and Kev Marcus, who blend traditional music with hip-hop to help break down cultural barriers. Tickets start at $25 and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
Celebrate our veterans: The Idaho Falls High School band program will celebrate Veterans Day with a free concert saluting those who have served. The show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Colonial Theater.
Sounds of Shrek: The Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre sets the animation film "Shrek" to music with a huge cast of young talent. Shows are scheduled for Nov. 16, 17, 19 and 20 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts. Visit ifyac.org for more information.
Sounds of the Season: Michael McLean's regional tour of "The Forgotten Carols" makes a stop at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24. The stage show tells the story of Connie Lou, a nurse who discovers what the world has forgotten about Christmas. Visit https://bit.ly/2EWrpkg for tickets and more information.
A taste of Broadway: The Idaho Falls Arts Council's season of Broadway at the Civic begins with "Finding Neverland," the story behind Peter Pan. The show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Idaho Falls Center for the Performing Arts, won Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for best musical. Visit idahofallsarts.org for tickets and more information.
Enjoy the classics: Wrap up the month with a trip back in time. Under The Streetlamp, a group founded by the leading cast members of "Jersey Boys," hits all the right notes in its show titled "Hip to the Holidays." Visit idahofallsarts.org for tickets and more information.