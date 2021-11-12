The achievement of any good musical performance is that the audience doesn’t understand how complicated it is, according to Kevin Brower, conductor and artistic director of the Anam Cara choir.
Anam Cara is returning from its hiatus. It is an Idaho Falls choir founded in 1999, consisting of around 40 members. Anam Cara has been preparing since September to sing Johannes Brahms’ “Ein Deutches (A German Requiem).” The free performance will be 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Arbor Event Center, 655 John Adams Parkway in Idaho Falls. Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented.
This concert is a celebration of returning to live performances after cancelations due to COVID-19.
“(The audience) will be emotionally transported because of the quality of these vocalists,” Brower said.
The music chosen for the concert reflects the celebratory spirit of returning from hiatus.
“Often the understanding of a requiem is sort of a funeral or mass for the dead,” Brower said. “But Brahms, when he wrote a requiem, he, by design, identified it as not a mass for the dead but to comfort the living.”
The choice of Brahms’ “Requiem” can be viewed as a comfort related to the pandemic. “Whether it be suffering the loss because of physical death or a social death, we all remain here,” Brower said. “We need comfort.”
“Requiem” will be performed in its original German. This proves a challenge for the choir members. Another difficulty posed by the musical work is the complexity of Brahms’ composition.
“Brahms composes like a writer writes by using the grammar as the power,” Brower said. “Not simply … saying the words, but actually understanding the organization of the words in Brahms’ music, where the punctuations occur, what kinds of stress, rhythm and pattern go into certain poetic lines.”
There are different lines happening at the same time with different themes that different performers have to sing, according to Brower.
In order to perform such a complex work effectively, collaboration is key.
Brower doesn’t solely decide how certain things will be performed.
“The beautiful thing about choral singing to me, or any ensemble music, is this collaborative spirit, but it is not a spirit of acquiescing,” Brower said. “It is, ‘I agree to do this, and I think we should do this other thing this way.’”
To Brower, a live and public choral performance represents collaboration and connectivity for both the audience and choir members.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship. … I do need the audience,” Brower said. “When we’re performing live and an audience is listening, there’s an energy there in which you know you’re in the space. You can’t separate yourself.”
Choral music is also valuable to the audience and the community, as it allows attendees to see people working civilly together, according to Brower.
“The great hope, the great joy, that I bring to this is that when a choir gets together to sing, it is real civility,” Brower said. “We not only have to work together to make something so beautiful — we love to work together.”
The importance of Anam Cara to the community hasn’t gone unnoticed. Because the choir has been on hiatus, it has received needed donations to continue operating and performing in the future.
“To our wonder … the response has been tremendous,” Brower said. “People have been like-minded and their hearts are, ‘Yes, let’s get this back going.’”
From Brower’s perspective, this response also shows the community wants to get back to live performances. Anam Cara wants to continue live performances as well.
A spring concert and two summer concerts are planned for 2022, with dates pending.
Those who want to donate to Anam Cara can go to anamcarasingers.org/donate for more details.