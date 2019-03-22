When Gilbert and Sullivan wanted to lampoon the different social classes of British society in the 19th century, they created “HMS Pinafore — The Lass That Loved A Sailor.”
The comic opera will be performed by the Idaho Falls Opera Theatre at 7:30 p.m. April 5, 6 and 8 at the Colonial Theater. A preview will be presented at 6:45 p.m.
“This operetta it’s very funny,” said Joan Tallman, artistic director of the Idaho Falls Opera Theatre. “It’s kind of a spoof. The English have a wonderful way of making fun of people of society putting on airs and so forth.”
The story takes place aboard the HMS Pinafore — which comically applies the name of clothing worn by girls to the symbol of Her Majesty’s warship. The opera group describes the tale as a classic case of babies switched at birth. The captain of the Pinafore actually was born a commoner but was switched as a baby with Ralph Rackstraw, a baby of the upper class, who ultimately became one of his sailors. Since Ralph was actually of aristocratic blood, under the British class system he should have become the captain, while the captain (who was really a commoner) should have been the sailor.
The captain’s daughter and Ralph wish to be married but because of their divergent social standings, the captain vehemently objects. This is complicated by the fact that Sir Joseph, the ruler of the Queen’s navy (who has never been to sea), thinks he should marry the captain’s daughter.
The storyline allows for plenty of silliness and poking fun at patriotism, politics and the Royal Navy.
“The show is full of lively music and satirical humor as relevant today as it was when written in the late 19th Century,” the opera theatre said in a news release.
Tallman said the opera draws from the talent of eastern Idaho singers and musicians. Music is provided by some Idaho Falls Symphony musicians and some student musicians, she said.
“We have a pretty broad range of ages in the opera,” Tallman said. “Young 20s to people in their 60s and 70s. We’ve been able to recruit a number of good people. Some are former graduates of BYU-Idaho who were singers and students there. It’s an opportunity for them. They have so much talent up there, they don’t always have an opportunity to play leading roles. When they audition here they have a better chance of getting a leading role. It’s a nice chance to boost up their resumes if that’s what they’re looking for.”
Tallman said this fall, the Opera Theatre will perform “What’s So Funny About Opera.”
“It’s a musical production involving a lot of opera scenes,” she said. “Some people don’t think it is (funny), but actually it is.”