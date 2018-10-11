You couldn't put together a top-10 list of Broadway music with including the sounds of Rodgers and Hammerstein.
From Broadway musicals such as “South Pacific,” “Oklahoma!,” “Carousel,” “The King and I” and “The Sound of Music,” to iconic songs such as “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “The Sound of Music,” “Oh What A Beautiful Morning,” “Oklahoma!,” “There is Nothing Like a Dame,” “Some Enchanting Evening,” “Bali Hi” and “Edelweiss” (the last song they wrote together), the list of Rodgers and Hammerstein hits is impressive.
The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre will bring some of that music to life during its upcoming concert entitled “A Grand Night for Singing.”
According to an opera theatre news release, the concert will feature choruses, ensembles, and solos from Rodgers and Hammerstein, the most famous composing duo in the American theatre history.
"An exceptional group of singers has been gathered to provide a concert of these favorites," the release said.
Rodgers and Hammerstein first collaborated in their musical “Oklahoma!” in 1943 and continued through “The Sound of Music” in 1959. In addition to their music, the duo used their musicals to draw attention to significant social issues before their time, including spousal abuse (“Carousel”), racism (“South Pacific” and “The King and I”), and the tragedy of war (“The Sound of Music” and “South Pacific”).
Performances will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N Water Ave. The shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 4 p.m. Oct. 20 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
The release said because of major renovations, entrance to the church will be limited to the southeast door on Water Street. An elevator is available. Bathrooms will not be available in the church, but the Museum of Idaho has offered the use of their bathrooms during intermission.
Bottled water will be provided.
The release said the concert is free but donations will be accepted.