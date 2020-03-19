The Idaho Falls Symphony and the Idaho Falls Youth Orchestra have canceled the remaining concerts and rehearsals for the season because of the coronavirus situation.
“We are shocked by the sudden turn of events: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, the most uplifting and meaningful work in the repertoire, has been postponed indefinitely and will not be performed live on April 25th,” said Alekzandria Peugh, executive director of the symphony in a news release this week. “Our youth orchestras and three concerto competition winners will not be performing on April 16. Our school ambassador programs are shuttered until further notice. These are uncertain times and we thank you for your ongoing support.”
Peugh said season ticket holders and concert ticket holders are asked to donate tickets to the symphony for a tax deduction.
“Choosing to make your ticket a tax-deductible donation will help sustain our organization during this difficult time of cancellations,” Peugh said.
Ticket holders can also receive credit on their account for concerts held at a later date or receive a full refund for the value of the ticket.
“The most important thing right now is the health and safety of our musicians, staff, students, volunteers, and community,” Peugh said. “Our board of directors is actively monitoring the ongoing situation, and together with music director Thomas Heuser and executive director Alekzandria Peugh, updates will be provided as needed for the foreseeable future.”
The Center for Disease Control has recommended that all events be canceled for the next eight weeks.
The symphony office is closed for the next several weeks. Updates on the symphony can be found online at ifsymphony.org or by calling the office voicemail at 208-529-1080.