The Idaho Falls Symphony is teaming up with the Eugene Ballet and Idaho Falls School of Ballet to perform the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker” next week.
“The holidays are the busiest time of year for us, and ‘The Nutcracker’ gives us plenty of work to do,” said Thomas Heuser, music director of the Idaho Falls Symphony. “We have performed ‘The Nutcracker’ many times before, but the music is very demanding and every production is a major undertaking.”
“The Nutcracker” is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at ifsymphony.org.
The Oregon-based Eugene Ballet plans several special effects in the production with former Disney designers creating costumes and sets.
“The battle scene between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King includes canon shots and flashy pyrotechnics,” the Idaho Falls Symphony said in a news release. “The Waltz of the Snowflakes is danced beneath falling snow, with the voices of a heavenly choir provided by the Hillcrest Advanced Women’s Choir under the direction of Camille Blackburn. And of course, at the stroke of midnight, Clara’s Christmas tree seems to grow as if by magic, and the Nutcracker figurine suddenly leaps to life.”
“Hearing a live performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ can be life-changing, especially for young people,” Heuser said. “Not only does the visual spectacle of the dancing take your breath away, but — as only live music can do — listeners experience a kind of magic that brings the story to life. The experience is profound.”
Guest conductor for the performance will be Brian McWhorter, Eugene Ballet music director.
Local dancers will perform alongside professionals. Deborah Bean, director of the Idaho Falls School of Ballet, and Jennifer Martin, the ballet mistress of the Eugene Ballet, have been working together to teach the details of the work’s choreography, according to the Symphony news release.