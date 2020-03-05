The Idaho Falls Symphony concert next week will feature music composed by and performed by women.
“Let’s Hear It For The Ladies – A Celebration of Women” will come to the Civic Center for the Performing Arts starting at 7:30 p.m. March 14. Tickets are available online at www.ifsymphony.org.
“During this celebratory season, let’s hear it for the ladies,” Idaho Falls Symphony music director Thomas Heuser said of the program. “We have four amazing composers to highlight with highly contrasting works. I’m particularly excited for the first symphony of Florence Price and the heartfelt Concerto Romantico by Peggy Glanville-Hicks.”
Also included in the concert is a short piece by operatic composer Missy Mazzoli. Mazzoli was the composer-in-residence at the Opera Company of Philadelphia, in collaboration with Gotham Chamber Opera and Music-Theater Group. In 2018, Mazzoli was named for a two-season term as the Mead Composer-in-Residence with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
Glanville-Hicks was an Australian composer known for orchestra, operas and ballet pieces.
Florence Price was the first African-American woman to have her music performed by a major symphony orchestra, The Chicago Symphony in 1933. She wrote or sketched a total of four symphonies.
“Her pieces warrant more attention than they are receiving now—especially from major orchestras,” The New Yorker wrote.
The concert will also feature violist Lisa McNiven.
“This will be the third solo appearance by the Symphony’s principal violist ... after beautiful performances of the Bartok Viola Concerto and Mozart’s double concerto, the Sinfonia Concertante, with Emma Rubinstein,” the Idaho Falls Symphony promotional material states.