A DOG’S WAY HOME (PG)— Bella loses her owner, Lucas, and travels over 400 miles to reunite with her beloved friend.
AQUAMAN (PG-13)— The Atlanteans are ready to revolt against the surface-dwellers, and Aquaman finds himself caught in the middle.
BUMBLEBEE (PG-13)— In 1987, Bumblebee seeks refuge in the junkyard of a small beach town. A young woman named Charlie finds the Autobot and discovers his extraordinary abilities.
GLASS (PG-13)— David utilizes his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin, a dangerous man with 24 personalities
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK (R)— In early 1970s Harlem, Alonzo Hunt is wrongly convicted of a crime and imprisoned. This is the story of his fiancee, Tish, and her battle to prove his innocence.
MARY POPPINS RETURNS (PG)— Mary Poppins takes Michael, his children and his sister on an adventure.
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS (R)— This film explores the life of Mary Stuart, a queen of France, who decided to reclaim her Scottish crown.
ON THE BASIS OF SEX (PG-13)— The true story of Ruth Ginsburg and her triumph against gender inequality in the U.S. Court of Appeals.
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (PG)— Ralph and Vanellope travel in cyberspace to find an important part to fix a video game.
REPLICAS (PG-13)— Crossing into forbidden territories in science and law, a neuroscientist tries to bring back his deceased family members when the experiment takes an unexpected turn.
SECOND ACT (PG-13)— Maya, a middle-aged woman frustrated by her unfulfilled dreams, decides to prove to Madison Avenue that she as valuable as she’s ever been.
THE MULE (R)— Facing hardship, Earl decides to become a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. Earl soon is being tracked by a DEA agent and is rushed to decide his next course of action.
THE UPSIDE (PG-13)— A wealthy quadriplegic finds friendship in his caretaker Dell, a struggling parolee who is trying to reconnect with the world.