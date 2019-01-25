A DOG’S WAY HOME (PG) — Bella loses her owner, Lucas, and travels over 400 miles to reunite with her beloved friend.
AQUAMAN (PG-13) — The Atlanteans are ready to revolt against the surface-dwellers, and Aquaman finds himself caught in the middle.
BUMBLEBEE (PG-13) — In 1987, Bumblebee seeks refuge in the junkyard of a small beach town. A young woman named Charlie finds the Autobot and discovers his extraordinary abilities.
DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY (PG) — Goku and Vegeta team up to defeat an unknown Saiyan, only to discover a more destructive force.
ESCAPE ROOM (PG-13) — Strangers find themselves in a horrific game of life and death after participating in a series of escape rooms.
GLASS (PG-13) — David utilizes his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin, a dangerous man with 24 personalities
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK (R) — In early 1970s Harlem, Alonzo Hunt is wrongly convicted of a crime and imprisoned. This is the story of his fiancee, Tish, and her battle to prove his innocence.
MARY POPPINS RETURNS (PG) — Mary Poppins takes Michael, his children and his sister on an adventure.
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS (R) — This film explores the life of Mary Stuart, a queen of France, who decided to reclaim her Scottish crown.
ON THE BASIS OF SEX (PG-13) — The true story of Ruth Ginsburg and her triumph against gender inequality in the U.S. Court of Appeals.
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (PG) — Ralph and Vanellope travel in cyberspace to find an important part to fix a video game.
REPLICAS (PG-13) — Crossing into forbidden territories in science and law, a neuroscientist tries to bring back his deceased family members when the experiment takes an unexpected turn.
SECOND ACT (PG-13) — Maya, a middle-aged woman frustrated by her unfulfilled dreams, decides to prove to Madison Avenue that she as valuable as she’s ever been.
SERENITY (R) — Karen’s plea for the help of her fisher ex-husband, Baker, to escape her abusive lover disrupts the paradise he has created and makes him question his morality.
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG) — Spider-man mentors a teenager to become the next superhero.
THE MULE (R) — Facing hardship, Earl decides to become a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. Earl soon is being tracked by a DEA agent and is rushed to decide his next course of action.
THE UPSIDE (PG-13) — A wealthy quadriplegic finds friendship in his caretaker Dell, a struggling parolee who is trying to reconnect with the world.