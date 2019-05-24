ALADDIN (2019) (PG) — A remake of Disney’s 1992 film in which Aladdin is given the task of finding a magical lamp that winds up changing his life.
BOOK SMART (R) — Two best friends who have always played by the rules decide to break those rules before high school ends and they go to college.
BRIGHTBURN (R) — Brandon, a child from another world, has dark powers that begin to manifest as he uses them for the wrong purposes.
A DOG’S JOURNEY (PG) — A dog reincarnates through multiple lives in order to watch over CJ, the granddaughter of his former owner.
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM (R) — Now excommunicado, John Wick must survive the bounty placed on his head.
THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR (PG-13) — Natasha Kingsley falls in love with a young man, Daniel Bae, over the course of a day, but their budding romance is complicated by her imminent departure from New York.
POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU (PG) — Tim wants to know what’s wrong when his detective father, Harry Goodman, disappears. Helping to solve this mystery is Goodman’s Pokemon partner, Pikachu.
POMS (PG-13) — Done with the mundane, Sheryl and Martha decide to form a cheerleading squad at their retirement home.
THE HUSTLE (PG-13) — A gender-swapping remake of the 1988 “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” film.
LONG SHOT (R) — Fred reunites with his first crush, Charlotte. Over the years, Charlotte has become an affluent political figure. Despite all differences, Charlotte is charmed by Fred’s sense of humor and is intrigued by memories of years past.
THE INTRUDER (PG-13) — After the purchase of a Napa Valley home, a young married couple soon discovers the previous owner is not ready to let go.
UGLY DOLLS (PG) — Visit Uglyville, where weird is cause for celebration, strange is special, and beauty is truly in the eyes of the beholder.
AVENGERS: ENDGAME (PG-13) — Remaining Avengers must determine how to bring back their subdued allies to defeat the tyrant Thanos.