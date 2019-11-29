KNIVES OUT (PG-13) — When an 85-year-old man unexpectedly dies, a detective comes to investigate the members of his family.
21 BRIDGES (R) — As a child, Andre Davis experienced the trauma of his policeman father being murdered. As an adult, he is an NYPD detective driven by his father’s death to find two cop killers.
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD (PG) — A journalist who is interviewing Mr. Rogers finds a new friendship and a new understanding of kindness.
FROZEN II (PG) — Anna and Elsa discover that Arendelle is in danger and they must travel far beyond their home to find help from a mysterious group of people.
CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2019) (PG-13) — A group of women spies — and friends — face up against international crimes.
FORD V FERRARI (PG-13) — The car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles work together to create a car for Ford to beat the Ferrari company in the 1996 Le Mans race.
DOCTOR SLEEP (R) — In this sequel to “The Shining,” a now adult Danny Torrance connects with a girl who has powers similar to his. Trouble comes when they discover a sinister organization wishing to harm people like them.
LAST CHRISTMAS (2019) (PG-13) — A mess of a young woman, Kate, takes a job at a Christmas store as an elf. While working there, she meets Tom, who may help change her life for the better.
MIDWAY (2019) (PG-13) — In WWII, American and Japanese soldiers fight in the Battle of Midway, the result of which turns the tide of war in the Pacific.
PLAYING WITH FIRE (2019) (PG) — A comedy about firefighters taking care of three unpredictable children until their parents are found.
MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL (PG) — When Aurora is engaged to be married, her adoptive mother Maleficent is wary of the idea. A further rift is created between Aurora and Maleficent by her fiance’s mother.
JOKER (2019) (R) — Arthur Fleck goes down a dark path that transforms him into the infamous Joker.