CRAWL (2019) (R) — During a hurricane, a father and daughter trapped in their home are forced to survive an onslaught of alligators.
STUBER (R) — An Uber driver, hired by a police detective, is pulled into a wild series of events.
MIDSOMMAR (R) — A couple in a strained relationship travel to a festival in Sweden that gradually turns sinister.
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME (2019) (PG-13) — Peter Parker faces new, high-stakes threats after the fallout of “Avengers: Endgame.”
THE OTHER SIDE OF HEAVEN 2: FIRE OF FAITH (PG-13) — John Groberg and his wife, Jean, of Idaho Falls go on a mission to Tonga and face familial struggles.
YESTERDAY (PG-13) — Jack, a musician, finds himself in an alternate reality where The Beatles never existed and so decides to make their songs his own in order to become successful.
ANNABELLE COMES HOME (R) — The daughter of married ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren unwittingly re-releases the malevolent spirit, Annabelle.
TOY STORY 4 (G) — Woody goes on a journey to reunite Bonnie with her favorite toy, Forky. Along the way, he reunites with Bo Peep.
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 (PG) — An anxious dog named Max deals with his nerves with the help of his friends.
ALADDIN (2019) (PG) — A remake of Disney’s 1992 film in which Aladdin is given the task of finding a magical lamp that winds up changing his life.
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM (R) — Now excommunicado, John Wick must survive the bounty placed on his head.
AVENGERS: ENDGAME (PG-13) — Remaining Avengers must determine how to bring back their subdued allies to defeat the tyrant Thanos.