A DOG’S WAY HOME (PG) — Bella loses her owner, Lucas, and travels over 400 miles to reunite with her beloved friend.
AQUAMAN (PG-13) — The Atlanteans are ready to revolt against the surface-dwellers, and Aquaman finds himself caught in the middle.
BUMBLEBEE (PG-13) — In 1987, Bumblebee seeks refuge in the junkyard of a small beach town. A young woman named Charlie finds the Autobot and discovers his extraordinary abilities.
ESCAPE ROOM (PG-13) — Strangers find themselves in a horrific game of life and death after participating in a series of escape rooms.
GLASS (PG-13) — David utilizes his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin, a dangerous man with 24 personalities.
GREEN BOOK (PG-13)— Two men embark on a concert tour through the South in the 1960s. This journey creates a friendship between the Bronx native and African-American pianist as they battle with racism.
MARY POPPINS RETURNS (PG) — Mary Poppins takes Michael, his children and his sister on an adventure.
MISS BALA (PG-13)— Gloria takes on a ruthless Mexican drug cartel to save her kidnapped friend.
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (PG) — Ralph and Vanellope travel in cyberspace to find an important part to fix a video game.
SERENITY (R) — Karen’s plea for the help of her fisher ex-husband, Baker, to escape her abusive lover disrupts the paradise he has created and makes him question his morality.
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG) — Spider-man mentors a teenager to become the next superhero.
THE FAVOURITE (R)— During the 18th century battle of the English and the French, the weak Queen Anne occupies the throne with the assistance of her friend Lady Sarah. A new servant Abigail is taken in by Lady Sarah and soon sees the opportunity to return to her aristocratic roots.
THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING (PG)— Lance uses the famed Excalibur to defeat a wicked enchantress and her army.
THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD (R)— Old World War I footage is modernized to bring viewers a cinematic experience with narration from the Great War veterans themselves.
THE UPSIDE (PG-13) — A wealthy quadriplegic finds friendship in his caretaker Dell, a struggling parolee who is trying to reconnect with the world.
VICE (R)— This film tales the legacy of former Vice President Dick Cheney.