When a song is sung in perfect harmony magic happens. The musicians that have been making the magic happen are local artists Vince Crofts, Mindi Reid Palmer and Shelby Murdock. The trio, Rawhide ‘N Rosin, will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
The local musicians came together in 2005 to combine Mindi 's vocals, yodels, and bass guitar with Vincent on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, with vocals. Murdock joined the duo three years ago when she added her amazing fiddling technique to the group. The trio's unique arrangements of songs of the West along with some down-home humor and stories continue to charm audiences wherever they play.
Vince and Mindi's music has been featured on the PBS series "Outdoor Idaho" and they were honored at the Western Music Association Festival in New Mexico as the Harmony Duo of the Year. Their first CD "Longing for the Range" received a glowing review in the fall 2008 issue of Western Way Magazine. Vincent has also been awarded two Commission on the Arts Fellowships. Their Two CD's "Longing for the Range" & "Where the West Begins" have both spent time in the top 20 play-list charts of the Western Music Association.
This concert will be a Backstage Event where the audience sits on the stage with the performers for a more intimate and closer concert experience.
Only 200 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at blackfootpac.com or 208-317-5508.