Molly Tuttle, a vocalist, songwriter, banjo player and guitarist, will stop by Idaho Falls next week for a performance at the Colonial Theater.
Tuttle, who has toured extensively while performing at several festivals including the Rocky Grass Festival and Wintergrass Festival, is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
In September 2017, Tuttle was recognized as the 2017 Guitar Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association, the first woman to receive this honor in the history of the organization.
Tickets start at $20 and are available at idahofallsarts.org or by calling 208-522-0471.