Idaho’s oldest drive-in movie theater, located in Idaho Falls, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this Saturday.

The Motor Vu drive-in announced in a Wednesday news release it is offering a free screening of "Grease" for the final night of the summer 2022 season on the country’s largest operating outdoor movie screens, measuring over 6,400 square feet. Attendance is first-come, first-served up to 470 vehicles.

