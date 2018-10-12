A SIMPLE FAVOR (R)— Stephanie’s best friend, Emily, disappears from their small town. Stephanie decides to investigate the case herself and uncover the truth.
A STAR IS BORN (R)— A take on the tragic love story of one upcoming star and the man that brings her into stardom as his career begins to fade and his demons begin to show. This remake follows country singer Jackson Maine and his love interest, struggling songwriter and musician Ally, a role played by Lady Gaga.
BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE (R)— One fateful night offering seven strangers redemption occurs in a run-down, mysterious hotel named the El Royale.
CRAZY RICH ASIANS (PG-13)— Rachel finds that her boyfriend is part of one of the richest families in Singapore, and his family finds that Rachel isn’t up to the expectations of the hierarchy.
FIRST MAN (PG-13)— The story of Neil Armstrong’s life, focusing on the 1961-69, and exploring the sacrifices and achievements of the acclaimed astronaut.
GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN (PG)— This “Goosebumps” story takes fans through one of R.L. Stine’s unpublished novels, where best friends Sonny and Sam encounter Slappy, a talking dummy, who reeks havoc upon their lives.
GOSNELL: THE TRIAL OF AMERICA’S BIGGEST SERIAL KILLER (PG-13)— The true tale of Dr. Kermit Gosnell and his 30-year killing spree that was assisted by political and media establishments.
HELL FEST (R)— Halloween night brings three young couples to Hell Fest, a traveling carnival that features games, rides and mazes, when a serial killer decides to turn this attraction into his own personal playground.
NIGHT SCHOOL (PG-13)— Kevin Hart’s newest comedy follows the actor as he goes back to night school to obtain his GED.
SMALLFOOT (PG)— The yeti Migo discovers something his community thought was myth, a human.
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS (PG)— A world of witchcraft and wizardry is unleashed by a young boy.
THE NUN (R)— A haunted priest and a novitiate investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun, only to discover the order’s unholy secrets.
VENOM (R)— Venom, one of the most popular supervillains in the Marvel family, takes over the big screen to tell of his beginnings.