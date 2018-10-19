A STAR IS BORN (R)— A take on the tragic love story of one upcoming star and the man that brings her into stardom as his career begins to fade and his demons begin to show. This remake follows country singer Jackson Maine and his love interest, struggling songwriter and musician Ally, a role played by Lady Gaga.
BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE (R)— One fateful night offering seven strangers redemption occurs in a run-down, mysterious hotel named the El Royale.
FIRST MAN (PG-13)— “First Man” is the story of Neil Armstrong’s life, focused on 1961-69, and explores the sacrifices and achievements of the acclaimed astronaut.
FREE SOLO (PG-13)— This documentary follows Alex Honnold and his successful solo-climb of the Yosemite National Park El Capitan Wall.
GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN (PG)— This “Goosebumps” story takes fans through one of R.L. Stine’s unpublished novels, where best friends Sonny and Sam encounter Slappy, a talking dummy, who reeks havoc upon their lives.
HALLOWEEN (R)— Laurie Strode is reunited with Michael Myers after narrowly surviving his killing spree 40 years ago.
NIGHT SCHOOL (PG-13)— Kevin Hart’s newest comedy follows the actor as he goes back to night school to obtain his GED.
SMALLFOOT (PG)— The yeti Migo discovers something his community thought was myth, a human.
THE HATE U GIVE (PG-13)— When Starr witnesses the murder of her childhood best friend by a police officer, she has to decide between her future at a prestigious preparatory school and her past in a rundown neighborhood.
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS (PG)— A world of witchcraft and wizardry is unleashed by a young boy.
THE SISTERS BROTHERS (R)— Set in 1851, a set of assassin brothers attempt to live a normal life in the Northwest but struggle to change their killing ways and find their humanity.
VENOM (R)— Venom, one of the most popular supervillains in the Marvel family, takes over the big screen to tell of his beginnings.