A STAR IS BORN (R)— A take on the tragic love story of one upcoming star and the man that brings her into stardom as his career begins to fade and his demons begin to show. This remake follows country singer Jackson Maine and his love interest, struggling songwriter and musician Ally, a role played by Lady Gaga.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (PG-13)— The successes and struggles of Freddie Mercury, the frontman of Queen, a British band who took the world by storm in the ‘80s and continues to be a popular music choice for many in the current generation.
FIRST MAN (PG-13)— “First Man” is the story of Neil Armstrong’s life, focused on 1961-69, and explores the sacrifices and achievements of the acclaimed astronaut.
FREE SOLO (PG-13)— This documentary follows Alex Honnold and his successful solo-climb of the Yosemite National Park El Capitan Wall.
GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN (PG)— This “Goosebumps” story takes fans through one of R.L. Stine’s unpublished novels, where best friends Sonny and Sam encounter Slappy, a talking dummy, who reeks havoc upon their lives.
HALLOWEEN (R)— Laurie Strode is reunited with Michael Myers after narrowly surviving his killing spree 40 years ago.
HUNTER KILLER (R)— When the Russian president is abducted, an American submarine captain and the U.S. Navy Seals launch a mission against a rogue general.
MID90s (R)— A teen immerses himself into the skateboarding lifestyle to escape his troubled home life.
NOBODY’S FOOL (R)— Tanya’s vision of her picture-perfect sister Danica proves to be flawed when Tanya decides to stay with her until she’s back on her feet.
SMALLFOOT (PG)— The yeti Migo discovers something his community thought was myth, a human.
THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS (PG)— A young woman and a soldier search four otherworldly realms for a key to unlock a priceless gift.
THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN (PG-13)— At 70, Forrest Tucker isn’t giving up the crime life. After escaping San Quentin, he starts a string of successful heists that confound authorities.
VENOM (R)— Venom, one of the most popular supervillains in the Marvel family, takes over the big screen to tell of his beginnings.