BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (PG-13)— The successes and struggles of Freddie Mercury, the frontman of Queen, a British band that took the world by storm in the 1980s and continues to be a popular music choice for many in the current generation.
CREED II (PG-13)— Adonis Creed’s personal life and boxing career become intertwined when his next fight includes a character from his past.
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (PG)— The Grinch decides to steal Christmas when the Whos decide to hold a Christmas extravaganza.
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (PG-13)— Albus Dumbledore enlists former student Newt Scamander to help end Grindelwald’s uprising of pure-blood wizards.
INSTANT FAMILY (PG-13)— A couple is thrown into parenting when they adopt three siblings.
OVERLORD (R)— As D-Day approaches, American paratroopers land behind a fortified church to destroy a radio transmitter. While exploring the church, they uncover a sinister, and undead, secret.
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (PG)— Ralph and Vanellope travel in cyberspace to find an important part to fix a video game.
ROBIN HOOD (PG-13)— In attempts to take the English crown, a Crusader and Moorish commander plan a revolt.
THE FRONT RUNNER (R)— The story of Gary Hart, who captivated young voters as a front-runner in the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination.
THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS (PG)— A young woman and a soldier search four otherworldly realms for a key to unlock a priceless gift.
THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE (R)— An exorcism fails, claiming the life of a young woman. Megan Reed handles the woman’s cadaver during her shift at the morgue and soon begins to experience the woman’s demonic force.
WIDOWS (R)— The story of four women left with the aftermath of their deceased husbands’ criminal activities.
VENOM (R)— Venom, one of the most popular supervillains in the Marvel family, takes over the big screen to tell of his beginnings.