A SIMPLE FAVOR (R)— Stephanie’s best friend, Emily, disappears from their small town. Stephanie decides to investigate the case herself and uncover the truth.
A STAR IS BORN (R)— A take on the tragic love story of one upcoming star and the man that brings her into stardom as his career begins to fade and his demons begin to show. This remake follows country singer Jackson Maine and his love interest, struggling songwriter and musician Ally, a role played by Lady Gaga.
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (PG)— Christopher Robin has grown up to discover the mundane tasks of adulthood until Winnie-the-Pooh makes a surprise visit and takes Christopher on a journey to find his friends Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo.
CRAZY RICH ASIANS (PG-13)— Rachel finds that her boyfriend is part of one of the richest families in Singapore, and his family finds that Rachel isn’t up to the expectations of the hierarchy.
HELL FEST (R)— Halloween night brings three young couples to Hell Fest, a traveling carnival that features games, rides and mazes, when a serial killer decides to turn this attraction into his own personal playground.
LITTLE WOMEN (PG-13)— A modern take on Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.”
NIGHT SCHOOL (PG-13)— Kevin Hart’s newest comedy follows the actor as he goes back to night school to obtain his GED.
PEPPERMINT (R)— After Riley’s family is murdered by a cartel and shielded by crooked law enforcement, she becomes a vigilante.
SMALL FOOT (PG)— The yeti Migo discovers something his community thought was myth, a human.
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS (PG)— A world of witchcraft and wizardry is unleashed by a young boy.
THE MEG (PG-13)— Exploring the depths of the ocean, a monster is revealed that was thought to be extinct.
THE NUN (R)— A haunted priest and a novitiate investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun, only to discover the order’s unholy secrets.
THE PREDATOR (R)— The aliens are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever by genetically upgraded DNA.
VENOM (R)— Venom, one of the most popular supervillains in the Marvel family, takes over the big screen to tell of his beginnings.