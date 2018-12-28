AQUAMAN (PG-13)— The Atlanteans are ready to revolt against the surface-dwellers, and Aquaman finds himself caught in the middle.
BUMBLEBEE (PG-13)— In 1987, Bumblebee seeks refuge in the junkyard of a small beach town. A young woman named Charlie finds the Autobot and discovers his extraordinary abilities.
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (PG)— The Grinch decides to steal Christmas when the Whos decide to hold a Christmas extravaganza.
HOLMES AND WATSON (PG-13)— A comedic take on the classic characters Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.
MARY POPPINS RETURNS (PG)— Mary Poppins takes Michael, his children and his sister on an adventure.
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS (R)— This film explores the life of Mary Stuart, a queen of France, who decided to reclaim her Scottish crown.
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (PG)— Ralph and Vanellope travel in cyberspace to find an important part to fix a video game.
SECOND ACT (PG-13)— Maya, a middle-aged woman frustrated due to her unfulfilled dreams, decides to prove to Madison Avenue that she as valuable as she’s ever been.
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG)— Spider-man mentors a teenager to become the next superhero.
MORTAL ENGINES (PG-13)— Hester appears from the shadows to save civilization from a mobile enemy that is destroying everything that gets in its way.
THE MULE (R)— Facing hardship, Earl decides to become a drug courier for the Mexican cartel. Earl soon is being tracked by a DEA agent and is rushed to decide his next course of action.
VICE (R)— This film tales the legacy of former Vice President Dick Cheney.
WELCOME TO MARWEN (PG-13)— Mark’s life is erased by a devastating attack but finds the strength to recover and move on by recreating an astonishing 1940’s Belgium town.