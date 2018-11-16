A PRIVATE WAR (R)— The story of triumph and the personal toll taken on Marie Colvin during her years as a war corespondent.
A STAR IS BORN (R)— A take on the tragic love story of one upcoming star and the man that brings her into stardom as his career begins to fade and his demons begin to show. This remake follows country singer Jackson Maine and his love interest, struggling songwriter and musician Ally, a role played by Lady Gaga.
BEAUTIFUL BOY (R)— The memoir of a father and son who battle one of life’s toughest challenges, addition.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (PG-13)— The successes and struggles of Freddie Mercury, the frontman of Queen, a British band who took the world by storm in the ‘80s and continues to be a popular music choice for many in the current generation.
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (PG)— The Grinch decides to steal Christmas when the Whos decide to hold a Christmas extravaganza.
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (PG-13)— Albus Dumbledore enlists former student Newt Scamander to help end Grindelwald’s uprising of pure-blood wizards.
INSTANT FAMILY (PG-13)— A couple is thrown into parenting when they adopt three siblings.
OVERLORD (R)— As D-Day approaches, American paratroopers land behind a fortified church to destroy a radio transmitter. While exploring the the church, they uncover a sinister, and undead, secret.
THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB (R)— Computer hacker Lisbeth Salander is working on hacking FireWall, which holds nuclear launch codes, when her laptop is stolen. Lisbeth risks her life to avert the worldwide disaster.
THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS (PG)— A young woman and a soldier search four otherworldly realms for a key to unlock a priceless gift.
VENOM (R)— Venom, one of the most popular supervillains in the Marvel family, takes over the big screen to tell of his beginnings.
WIDOWS (R)— The story of four women left with the aftermath of their deceased husbands’ criminal activities.