AQUAMAN (PG-13)— The Atlanteans are ready to revolt against the surface-dwellers, and Aquaman finds himself caught in the middle.
BUMBLEBEE (PG-13)— In 1987, Bumblebee seeks refuge in the junkyard of a small beach town. A young woman named Charlie finds the Autobot and discovers his extraordinary abilities.
CREED II (PG-13)— Adonis Creed’s personal life and boxing career become intertwined when his next fight includes a character from his past.
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (PG)— The Grinch decides to steal Christmas when the Whos decide to hold a Christmas extravaganza.
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (PG-13)— Albus Dumbledore enlists former student Newt Scamander to help end Grindelwald’s uprising of pure-blood wizards.
GREEN BOOK (PG-13)— Two men embark on a concert tour through the South in the ‘60s. This journey creates a friendship between the Bronx native and African-American pianist as they battle with racism.
INSTANT FAMILY (PG-13)— A couple is thrown into parenting when they adopt three siblings.
MARY POPPINS RETURNS (PG)— Mary Poppins takes Michael, his children and his sister on an adventure.
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS (R)— This film explores the life of Mary Stuart, a queen of France, who decided to reclaim her Scottish crown.
ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL (R)— A holiday replay of Deadpool 2, in which Deadpool meets an angry teenage mutant who is being trailed by Cable, a merciless enemy.
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (PG)— Ralph and Vanellope travel in cyberspace to find an important part to fix a video game.
ROBIN HOOD (PG-13)— In attempts to take the English crown, a Crusader and Moorish commander plan a revolt.
SECOND ACT (PG-13)— Maya, a middle-aged woman frustrated due to her unfulfilled dreams, decides to prove to Madison Avenue that she as valuable as she’s ever been.
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG)— Spider-man mentors a teenager to become the next superhero.
THE MULE (R)— Facing hardship, Earl decides to become a drug courier for the Mexican cartel. Earl soon is being tracked by a DEA agent and is rushed to decide his next course of action.
WELCOME TO MARWEN (PG-13)— Mark’s life is erased by a devastating attack but finds the strength to recover and move on by building an astonishing World War II demonstration.