BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (PG-13)— The successes and struggles of Freddie Mercury, the frontman of Queen, a British band that took the world by storm in the 1980s and continues to be a popular music choice for many in the current generation.
CREED II (PG-13)— Adonis Creed’s personal life and boxing career become intertwined when his next fight includes a character from his past.
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (PG)— The Grinch decides to steal Christmas when the Whos decide to hold a Christmas extravaganza.
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (PG-13)— Albus Dumbledore enlists former student Newt Scamander to help end Grindelwald’s uprising of pure-blood wizards.
GREEN BOOK (PG-13)— Two men embark on a concert tour through the South in the ‘60s. This journey creates a friendship between the Bronx native and African-American pianist as they battle with racism.
INSTANT FAMILY (PG-13)— A couple is thrown into parenting when they adopt three siblings.
MORTAL ENGINES (PG-13)— Hester appears from the shadows to save civilization from a mobile enemy that is destroying everything that gets in its way.
ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL (R)— A holiday replay of Deadpool 2, in which Deadpool meets an angry teenage mutant who is being trailed by Cable, a merciless enemy.
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (PG)— Ralph and Vanellope travel in cyberspace to find an important part to fix a video game.
ROBIN HOOD (PG-13)— In attempts to take the English crown, a Crusader and Moorish commander plan a revolt.
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG)— Spider-man mentors a teenager to become the next superhero.
THE MULE (R)— Facing hardship, Earl decides to become a drug courier for the Mexican cartel. Earl soon is being tracked by a DEA agent and is rushed to decide his next course of action.