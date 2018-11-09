A GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB (R)— Computer hacker Lisbeth Salander is working on hacking FireWall, which holds nuclear launch codes, when her laptop is stolen. Lisbeth risks her life to avert the worldwide disaster.
A STAR IS BORN (R)— A take on the tragic love story of one upcoming star and the man that brings her into stardom as his career begins to fade and his demons begin to show. This remake follows country singer Jackson Maine and his love interest, struggling songwriter and musician Ally, a role played by Lady Gaga.
BEAUTIFUL BOY (R)— The memoir of a father and son who battle one of life’s toughest challenges, addition.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (PG-13)— The successes and struggles of Freddie Mercury, the frontman of Queen, a British band who took the world by storm in the ‘80s and continues to be a popular music choice for many in the current generation.
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (PG)— The Grinch decides to steal Christmas when the Whos decide to hold a Christmas extravaganza.
GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN (PG)— This “Goosebumps” story takes fans through one of R.L. Stine’s unpublished novels, where best friends Sonny and Sam encounter Slappy, a talking dummy, who reeks havoc upon their lives.
HALLOWEEN (R)— Laurie Strode is reunited with Michael Myers after narrowly surviving his killing spree 40 years ago.
HUNTER KILLER (R)— When the Russian president is abducted, an American submarine captain and the U.S. Navy Seals launch a mission against a rogue general.
NOBODY’S FOOL (R)— Tanya’s vision of her picture-perfect sister Danica proves to be flawed when Tanya decides to stay with her until she’s back on her feet.
OVERLORD (R)— As D-Day approaches, American paratroopers land behind a fortified church to destroy a radio transmitter. While exploring the the church, they uncover a sinister, and undead, secret.
THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS (PG)— A young woman and a soldier search four otherworldly realms for a key to unlock a priceless gift.
VENOM (R)— Venom, one of the most popular supervillains in the Marvel family, takes over the big screen to tell of his beginnings.